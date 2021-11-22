Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 872,301 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 20.0% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

