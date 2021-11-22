Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 319,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 197,740 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 184,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

