Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM opened at $106.43 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.