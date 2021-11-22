Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $5,368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 98,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

