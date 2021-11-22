Renasant Bank Buys New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $146.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.98. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

