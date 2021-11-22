Renasant Bank Has $241,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Renasant Bank cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target stock opened at $250.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.