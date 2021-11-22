Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after acquiring an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

