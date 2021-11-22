Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT Raised to $45.00

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.43.

RPTX opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $1,973,141 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

