Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

