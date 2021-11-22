Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.26). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CVE:NXH opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.20 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.25.

