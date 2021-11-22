Resource Planning Group Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,977,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after buying an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,157,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

