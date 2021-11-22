Resource Planning Group Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resource Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,978.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,846.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,658.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

