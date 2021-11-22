Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RVI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $22.04 per share. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently -834.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth approximately $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 91.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 559,132 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Retail Value by 33.1% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 233,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Retail Value by 5,982.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 637,333 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Retail Value during the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

