Reviewing Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $16.65 billion 2.57 $1.39 billion $3.54 23.00 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 10.48% 17.55% 11.57% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 2 3 12 0 2.59 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $85.23, indicating a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than Nexters.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Nexters on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment comprises of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

