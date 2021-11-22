Reviewing SPAR Group (SGRP) and Its Rivals

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SPAR Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20% SPAR Group Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $230.52 million $3.37 million 6.43 SPAR Group Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 75.29

SPAR Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SPAR Group Competitors 1196 6013 11244 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given SPAR Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SPAR Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SPAR Group rivals beat SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

