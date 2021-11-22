Rise 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,871.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Rise has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $4,871.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rise has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027841 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001456 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,846,723 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

