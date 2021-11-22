Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 20,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.18% of Teradyne worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,459. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.