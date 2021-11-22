Robeco Schweiz AG Grows Stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,100 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Diversey were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Diversey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diversey by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Diversey by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 434,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 184,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSEY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

