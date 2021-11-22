Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213,800 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

