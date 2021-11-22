Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $100.32 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,452,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,315,000. Avantor accounts for about 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.42% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,683 shares of company stock worth $21,713,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,143. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

