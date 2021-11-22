Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 282,359 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282,359 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $74,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.19. 15,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

