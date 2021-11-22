Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 108.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Robert Half International by 95.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Robert Half International by 53.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

