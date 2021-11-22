Robert W. Baird Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $285.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.46.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $286.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52-week low of $204.86 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $534,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.