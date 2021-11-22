Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. 1,812,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,155. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

