Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 28.3% in October

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

