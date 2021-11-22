Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 28.3% in October

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 14th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 235.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.