Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCI. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

