Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 98.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 31.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBDR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

