ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00222825 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

