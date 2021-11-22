Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 5.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 15,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,223,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $761,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Root by 104.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Root by 30.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

