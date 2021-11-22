Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $112.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

