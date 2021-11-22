Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.