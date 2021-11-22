Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,558,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,306,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 172,608 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

