Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $356,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 308.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 281.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.1% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.6% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 2,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $337.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $840.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $336.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

