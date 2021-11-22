Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $21.14 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

