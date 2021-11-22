Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $429.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.22 and a 200 day moving average of $328.88. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.