Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 317 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Everbridge worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $115.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.00. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,429. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

