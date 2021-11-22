Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,919.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,105.14. The firm has a market cap of £99.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

