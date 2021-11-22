Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CROMF stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

