Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $32.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Meritor has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 47.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Meritor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 376.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.