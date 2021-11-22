Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 807.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McAfee by 64,071.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McAfee by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McAfee in the first quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in McAfee in the second quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

