Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

