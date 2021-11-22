Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.86 Million Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,860,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,334,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,741,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,986,375 in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $566.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $718.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $699.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $214.37 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

