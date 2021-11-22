Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

