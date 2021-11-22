Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RUPRF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.01. 13,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963. Rupert Resources has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.