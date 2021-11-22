RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

