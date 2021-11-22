Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sabre by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 763,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $177,000.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

