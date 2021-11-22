Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. 7,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

