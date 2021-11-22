Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 570 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,909 shares of company stock valued at $65,356,546. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.40 on Monday, reaching $159.81. 401,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,622,016. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

