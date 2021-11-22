Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the period. Cue Biopharma makes up approximately 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

