Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.65 on Monday, hitting $457.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,472. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $322.50 and a one year high of $459.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.